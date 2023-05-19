Five victims found, fewer than 10 people still unaccounted for in fatal fire

Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett provides an update on Tuesday's deadly blaze at Loafers Lodge.

Five victims have been located, four of whom have been removed from the scene of the deadly Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, police said on Friday.

Police have accounted for 99 people, and there were fewer than 10 people unaccounted for, said Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett.

The scene examination will continue over the weekend, and police hope to remove the fifth person as soon as possible.

“We know how important it is to locate everyone and reunite them with whanau and loved ones as quickly as possible,” Bennett said.

“Until we have fully examined all parts of the building we remain reluctant to confirm the specific number of deceased and unaccounted for.

“However, factually I can report that we have located five victims, four of whom have been removed from the scene.”

The number of people accounted for had risen to 99 through a reconciliation process, which was continuing.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The bodies of those who died in the Loafers Lodge fire are being recovered, with four removed on Friday.

There may have been visitors or guests staying over, so the reconciliation process had been detailed and took time, he said.

“I’m confident that the reconciliation process which we are going through is accurate.”

There were 10 staff sifting through the scene, Bennett said. Forecast rain and cold during the weekend would make conditions difficult.

“It’s a difficult job, but it’s a job we are expected to do and they’re doing a magnificent job,” Bennett said.

Working in the building, including sifting through the rubble, was slow and painstaking. Parts of the floor in the building have crumbled, and were being propped up.

The current traffic management plan on Adelaide Rd will remain in place for the foreseeable future, with cordons around Loafers Lodge to remain into next week, he said.

"I acknowledge the disruption that this causes to local businesses and residents, and I'm forever thankful for their patience.

“We also understand that people who were evacuated from Loafers Lodge are eager to get some of their property back. However, our position on that hasn't changed since yesterday.

“Nonetheless, it's a continual point of review for us.”

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Loafers Lodge on Adelaide Road, scene of the fire early on Tuesday morning.

What we know

A man charged over deadly fires at Loafers Lodge has made his first appearance at Wellington District Court.

The man, 48, has been charged with setting fire to the lodge and to a couch on the third floor. One charge carries a maximum of 14 years in jail and the other seven years.

Wellington District Court judge Jan Kelly​ remanded him in custody until June 19.

Bennett​ earlier said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

”The investigation team have moved swiftly, and it's not by chance that we now have a man remanded in custody charged with arson, and we can not rule out further more serious charges,” Bennett said.

Police are carrying out a thorough examination of the Adelaide Rd hostel.

Six people are confirmed dead after Tuesday’s early-morning blaze, but this number may rise.

One person is in hospital. Ninety-two people have been accounted for, with fewer than 20 people still counted as missing.

The first bodies were recovered from the scene on Thursday and taken to the Wellington Hospital morgue, with the remaining victims expected to be recovered over the coming days.

“We can now start working with police and other specialists to determine the identification of those who have died. As I have said, this identification process can be lengthy and complex, requiring a careful and methodical approach to ensure there are no mistakes,” Chief Coroner Judge Anna Tutton said.

“I would like to reiterate to the families and friends of those who have died as a result of the fire that the victims will be treated with dignity and respect as we work through this challenging process.

She said that the bodies will be returned to families as quickly as possible.

Key background

The fatal fire occurred at Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown, Wellington, in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16.

The Loafers Lodge building has been a bank, a church and, most recently, cheap accommodation for those from myriad walks of life.

The building was inspected and issued a building warrant of fitness in March.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The recovery of those who died in the fire begins at Loafers Lodge, with fire crews inspecting the building.

Police are yet to release any details about the victims, with Tutton saying the identification of bodies could be a painstaking, slow, complex process.

Specialist investigative teams have been brought in from across the country.

The spotlight will also be on the safety of Loafers Lodge, which had safety fire alarms but no sprinklers. The Building Code does not require sprinklers, but Fire and Emergency did say they would have made a difference.

Also sure to be debated is the state of housing for New Zealand’s most vulnerable. Green Party co-leader James Shaw labelled the fire an indictment on this country.