Live: Police give update on Loafers Lodge fire

Police are about to give an update on the deadly Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington.

Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett will be giving the briefing.

What we know

A man charged over deadly fires at Loafers Lodge has made his first appearance at Wellington District Court.

The man, 48, has been charged with setting fire to the lodge and to a couch on the third floor. One charge carries a maximum of 14 years in jail and the other seven years.

Wellington District Court judge Jan Kelly​ remanded him in custody until June 19.

Bennett​ earlier said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

The investigation was ongoing and police had not ruled out further, more serious charges in relation to the deaths at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Police are carrying out a thorough examination of the Adelaide Rd hostel.

Six people are confirmed dead after Tuesday’s early-morning blaze, but this number may rise.

One person is in hospital. Ninety-two people have been accounted for, with fewer than 20 people still counted as missing.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The bodies of those who died in the Loafers Lodge fire are being recovered. Two are expected to be removed on Friday.

The first bodies were recovered from the scene on Thursday and taken to the Wellington Hospital morgue, with the remaining victims expected to be recovered over the coming days.

“We can now start working with police and other specialists to determine the identification of those who have died. As I have said, this identification process can be lengthy and complex, requiring a careful and methodical approach to ensure there are no mistakes,” Chief Coroner Judge Anna Tutton said.

“I would like to reiterate to the families and friends of those who have died as a result of the fire that the victims will be treated with dignity and respect as we work through this challenging process.

She said that the bodies will be returned to families as quickly as possible.

Key background

The fatal fire occurred at Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown, Wellington, in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16.

The Loafers Lodge building has been a bank, a church and, most recently, cheap accommodation for those from myriad walks of life.

The building was inspected and issued a building warrant of fitness in March.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The recovery of those who died in the fire begins at Loafers Lodge, with fire crews inspecting the building.

Police are yet to release any details about the victims, with Tutton saying the identification of bodies could be a painstaking, slow, complex process.

Specialist investigative teams have been brought in from across the country.

The spotlight will also be on the safety of Loafers Lodge, which had safety fire alarms but no sprinklers. The Building Code does not require sprinklers, but Fire and Emergency did say they would have made a difference.

Also sure to be debated is the state of housing for New Zealand’s most vulnerable. Green Party co-leader James Shaw labelled the fire an indictment on this country.