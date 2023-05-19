WorkSafe issues school with 'improvement notice' after Abbey Caves death

15-year-old Karnin Petera died on a school trip to Abbey Caves, Whangārei, on May 9.

WorkSafe has issued an “improvement notice” requiring Whangārei Boy’s High School to review its outdoor education systems by June 14.

The notice comes after year 11 student Karnin Ahorangi Petera died while on a class trip to Abbey Caves on May 9.

Petera was swept away by rising floodwaters while on the trip with 14 other students and two adults.

While Whangārei Boy’s High School voluntarily paused its outdoor education activities, WorkSafe has now formalised this by issuing a “prohibition notice”.

READ MORE:

* 'Be happy and proud': Whānau of Abbey Caves victim sends thanks, encouragement

* Abbey Caves death: Whānau farewell school boy Karnin Ahorangi Petera

* WorkSafe visited Abbey Caves tragedy school weeks ago after machinery injured teacher



According to WorkSafe’s head of specialist interventions Catherine Gardner, the prohibition notice applies to activities defined by the school as “higher-risk”, such as caving.

“This prohibition notice remains in place until WorkSafe can be satisfied the risk can be safely managed,” Gardner said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Flowers have been laid outside the gates of Whangārei Boys High School, following the tragic death of a boy washed away in Abbey Caves.

The notice doesn’t, however, prevent “other low-risk school trips from going ahead”, such as sport or cultural activities.

“WorkSafe understands the concern that exists about student safety outside the classroom following last week’s tragedy at Abbey Caves.

“We encourage schools across the country to reflect on their own systems and processes for education outside the classroom (EOTC) and ensure they are meeting legal requirements.

“Students should be able to participate safely, and parents must have confidence their rangatahi will be kept safe,” Gardner said.

Stuff previously revealed Whangārei Boys’ High was visited by workplace safety inspectors two months before the Abbey Caves incident.

In March 2023, WorkSafe visited the school to carry out an on-site assessment after a teacher was injured in an incident involving unguarded machinery.

“WorkSafe issued a directive letter to the school, requiring safe operating procedures to be put in place for the machinery,” a spokesperson told Stuff in a statement.