Tsunami activity warning cancelled after 7.7 earthquake off New Caledonia

People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.

A tsunami activity warning for coastlines around New Zealand has been cancelled by the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema).

People were earlier warned to stay out of the sea around much of the country’s coastline after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near the Loyalty Islands on Friday afternoon.

However, as of 9.40pm, the warning has now passed.

“Nema has been advised by GNS Science that tsunami wave activity has been observed at New Zealand coastlines over the course of this evening. This activity has now significantly abated, enabling Nema to issue this cancellation,” a statement read.

The warning was initially issued by Nema, which said strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges would continue for several hours on Friday night, and the threat must be regarded as real until the tsunami activity advisory was cancelled.

NEMA Nema produced this map showing areas that were under threat of tsunami activity.

“Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore.”

People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries:

The west coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Whanganui including the west coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour and New Plymouth.

The east coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Tolaga Bay including Whangārei, Great Barrier Island, the east coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitematā Harbour, Tauranga, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki.

The west coast of the South Island from Farewell Spit to Milford Sound including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika.

Whanganui was expected to be the last place in New Zealand to be affected, with the first tsunami waves expected to arrive in the area about 8.30pm, although Nema cautioned that was provisional.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Westhaven Marina was looking a little choppy on Friday afternoon.

Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said in an advisory at 6.45pm (NZT) that it had received reports of tsunami waves being seen along the coast of southern Vanuatu in the previous 4 hours.

Around 4pm, waves of about 70cm had been recorded by a tide gauge at the port town of Lenakel, the office said. The tsunami threat to Vanuatu had since passed.

An official told Stuff the office had also received calls from residents who said they had felt shaking.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said smaller waves were measured elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia.

Aotearoa is about 2300km away from the Loyalty Islands, which are near New Caledonia, about 150km off its east coast.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake at 2.57pm struck at a depth of 38km.