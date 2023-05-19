Tsunami activity warning issued for New Zealand after 7.7 quake off New Caledonia

People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.

People were warned to stay out of the sea around much of the country’s coastline after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near the Loyalty Islands on Friday afternoon.

The warning was issued by the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), which said strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges would continue for several hours on Friday night, and the threat must be regarded as real until the tsunami activity advisory was cancelled.

“Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore.”

Nema produced this map showing areas that were under threat of tsunami activity.

People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries:

The west coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Whanganui including the west coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour and New Plymouth.

The east coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Tolaga Bay including Whangārei, Great Barrier Island, the east coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitematā Harbour, Tauranga, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki.

The west coast of the South Island from Farewell Spit to Milford Sound including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika.

Whanganui was expected to be the last place in New Zealand to be affected, with the first tsunami waves expected to arrive in the area about 8.30pm, although Nema cautioned that was provisional.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Westhaven Marina was looking a little choppy on Friday afternoon.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said waves less than 50cm were measured off Lenakel, a port town in Vanuatu. Smaller waves were measured elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia.

Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office advised people to evacuate from coastal areas to higher grounds. The office said people should listen to their radios for updates and take other precautionary measures.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also said small waves were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

An official from Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department told Stuff the office had received calls from residents there who said they had felt shaking. The office had warned villagers on the southern islands to seek higher ground

Aotearoa is about 2300km away from the Loyalty Islands, which are near New Caledonia, about 150km off its east coast.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake at 2.57pm struck at a depth of 38km.