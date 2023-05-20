One dead after car crash in Kawakawa, Northland

Paihia Rd in Kawakawa has been closed following a fatal crash.

One person has died after a car crash in Kawakawa, Northland.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on State Highway 11, Paihia Rd in Kawakawa, near the bottom of Lemans Hill.

A police spokesperson said police were called at 4.40pm and one person was reportedly in a critical condition, they later confirmed the person had died.

The spokesperson said only one car was involved, after previously stating there had been two cars.

The road was closed and diversions were in place while the Serious Crash Unit attended.

The spokesperson asked people to avoid driving through the area if possible.