Person critically injured in car crash in Kawakawa, Northland
One person has been critically injured after a crash between two vehicles in Kawakawa, Northland.
Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on State Highway 11, Paihia Rd in Kawakawa, near the bottom of Lemans Hill.
A police spokesperson said police were called at 4.40pm and one person was reportedly in a critical condition.
The road was closed and diversions were in place.
The spokesperson asked people to avoid driving through the area if possible.