Person critically injured in car crash in Kawakawa, Northland

Paihia Rd in Kawakawa has been closed following a fatal crash.

One person has been critically injured after a crash between two vehicles in Kawakawa, Northland.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on State Highway 11, Paihia Rd in Kawakawa, near the bottom of Lemans Hill.

A police spokesperson said police were called at 4.40pm and one person was reportedly in a critical condition.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

The spokesperson asked people to avoid driving through the area if possible.