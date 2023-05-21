Child drowns at Tauranga's Memorial Park

Police said CPR was started, but the child was unable to be revived. Their death would be referred to the Coroner.

A child has drowned at Memorial Park in Tauranga.

Police said they received a report of a drowning incident at the park about 9.50am on Sunday.

Emergency services responded, and a child was found unresponsive.

CPR was started, but the child could not be revived, police said.

“Police’s thoughts are with the child’s family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

The child’s death would be referred to the Coroner.

Memorial Park makes up 11 hectares of land, sitting next to Tauranga’s harbour.

The park is home to two playgrounds, a water fountain, a memorial cenotaph, pools, and youth centre and hall.