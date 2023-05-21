Three teens arrested after aggravated robbery at Glenfield Mall

Police say three alleged offenders could have links to a ‘series’ of aggravated robberies in both Auckland and New Plymouth in recent weeks.

Three young people – aged 14, 15 and 16 – have been arrested after a series of aggravated robberies in Auckland.

Police carried out a search warrant at an address in Panmure, in Tāmaki Makaurau, on Sunday morning.

The officers located three alleged offenders from Saturday’s raid on a jewellery store at Glenfield Mall.

Weapons and a “significant” amount of jewellery and other items were found at the address, Waitematā West CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said.

The group allegedly has “links to” the aggravated robbery of a Western Springs service station on May 3, and a New Plymouth jewellery store on May 5, Goldie said.

The investigation is still in the early stages, she said.

Michael Hill Jewellery in Glenfield Mall was targeted by thieves on Saturday, about 10am. The Michael Hill chain posts security guards at all its North Island stores in response to a spate of smash and grabs in Waikato, Wellington and New Plymouth.

“Offending such as this is brazen and terrifying, and we will use every tool at our disposal to locate those responsible,” Goldie said.

Police would continue to make enquiries into associates of the teens arrested on Sunday, review CCTV and video footage, and catalogue recovered items.

Police and Victim Support would also be providing ongoing support to the workers involved in Saturday’s robbery.

“While resolutions like this are positive, we know they are cold comfort to the people who have been victimised at their place of work or while shopping at a local mall - somewhere they should feel safe,” Goldie said.

Goldie reminded members of the public to “never intervene in events like these”.

“The most crucial thing you can do is call 111 immediately and provide as many details as you can.

“Even if the offenders get away, that valuable information is recorded and can help us link offenders in the future.”