Countdown investigating delivery driver's dangerous driving

A Countdown delivery truck driver has been caught on video running a red light in front of police at a busy Wellington intersection.

Countdown says it is investigating the incident which was caught on video and uploaded to TikTok, garnering 159,000 views in just over a day.

In the TikTok video, a Countdown delivery truck in the right hand turning lane of Wellington’s Taranaki St can be seen dangerously overtaking the car ahead of it which had stopped for the yellow, then red light.

As the delivery truck turned right onto Vivian St, the driver’s dangerous turn was spotted by a nearby police officer who swiftly pursued and pulled over the Countdown driver.

It was not clear when the video was taken.

Tiktok The truck could be seen the video overtaking a car that had stopped at a red light.

A Countdown spokesperson confirmed they were investigating the incident.

“Road safety is our absolute priority and we take incidents like this very seriously.

”We have clear guidelines and training in place for our delivery drivers and this type of behaviour is certainly not what we expect.”

James Sullivan/Supplied Keen cyclist, James Sullivan, has a near-miss with a Countdown delivery truck. (Video supplied in August 2022)

Countdown would take appropriate action as required in relation to this incident, the spokesperson said.

In August 2022, keen cyclist James Sullivan had a near miss with a Countdown delivery truck after it barrelled through the pedestrian crossing, just swerving to avoid Sullivan on his bike.