Bus bosses hail 'return to full timetables' with 559 new drivers on board

Out of a total of 559 drivers, 327 will be employed in Auckland. (File photo)

After endless cancellations every day, bus bosses say an end to public transport woes may be in sight.

An “intense recruitment campaign” will deliver 559 new bus drivers across Aotearoa in the coming weeks – with more than 300 to be stationed in Auckland.

Kinetic Group, owner of NZ Bus and Go Bus Transport, said the mass recruitment will “solve the nationwide post-Covid driver shortage”.

“We are now in discussions with all the regional councils we serve on dates for the return of full timetables,” said Head of Kinetic in New Zealand Calum Haslop.

In November, Auckland Transport bowed to the reality of a major bus driver shortage, reducing frequencies on many routes to a level it thought it could deliver.

About 1000 services were removed from the timetables entirely, with cancellations sitting at almost 2000 services on weekdays – 15% of the city’s bus services.

At the start of May, passengers to Auckland’s North Shore were experiencing “extreme” delays due to further cancellations

Haslop said the two companies had spent the last six months conducting a campaign that’s targeted at both overseas and local drivers.

“Through the enormous efforts of our Auckland recruitment teams, we have recruited enough drivers to enable a return to full services over the coming weeks.

KAI SCHWOERER/THE PRESS There are only three chances to catch a direct bus from Rolleston to Christchurch CBD in the morning. Reporter Keiller MacDuff found out how the strained bus services are coping with the volume of passengers.

“We’ve made a large investment to bring in drivers quickly from the Philippines, India and Fiji to supplement our local recruitment endeavours,” Haslop said.

Since November, Kinetic has recruited 327 for Auckland, 82 for Wellington, 57 for Tauranga, 31 for Hamilton, 50 for Christchurch and 12 for Dunedin.

The company will ensure all drivers coming from overseas have their accommodation, banking, tax and transport needs met until they have a chance to make their own arrangements, he said.

“Training, of course, is super important, and getting all the licences and permits sorted can take some time.

“Fortunately, all the authorities we work with, such as Waka Kotahi and VTNZ, are mindful of the need to get bus drivers on the road and have been very helpful.”

NZ Bus and Go Bus Transport are in discussion with Auckland Transport on dates for the return to full timetables.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF In late 2022, 15% of Auckland’s bus services were cancelled on a daily basis. (File photo)

Kinetic’s announcement comes just four days after the Government announced that part of the Budget 2023 will free buses for children and cheap buses for young people.

The Government said they would pay about $80 million each year for under 13s to ride buses, trains and ferries for free.

It said it would also provide half-priced public transport for people under 25.