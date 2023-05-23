Broken-down container ship to stay in Wellington for foreseeable future

MV Shiling coming through the entrance to Wellington Harbour under tow and escorted by two harbour tugboats and a pilot boat.

The beleaguered MV Shiling will be berthed in Wellington Harbour for the foreseeable after an unknown issue caused its engine to fail.

The vessel, which had previously spent three weeks in Wellington for repairs after breaking down, returned to Wellington after it lost propulsion 22 miles from Farewell Spit, Maritime NZ incident controller Kenny Crawford said.

It was unknown how long the vessel would stay berthed in Wellington for repairs. Maritime NZ would be investigating the incident, Crawford said, alongside the Singaporean authorities, with engineers brought on board to assess the vessel and discover why the engine had failed.

“Our interest will still be there because we want to know that these repairs are done effectively, that they've been to the satisfaction of the flag state and the manufacturers as well.”

The MV Shiling is understood to hold about 250 shipping containers with “any number of things” inside but nothing dangerous.

There was currently 24 people on the vessel, mostly Ukranian and Sri Lankan sailors. Seafarers were given 28 days visa-entry into the country automatically, Crawford said, and under the permission of Immigration NZ would be allowed to come to shore.

The container ship had to send out a mayday on May 12 after it broke down on its way to Singapore. The Skandi Emerald tug, which was in Taranaki working for the petrochemical industry, came down from New Plymouth to tow the Shiling to safety in Tasman Bay.

Monique Ford/Stuff Shiling container ship under tow in Cook Strait passing Wellington airport

Crawford said the vessel arrived in Tasman Bay and dropped anchor, but it was determined the best place for the Shiling would be to return to Wellington to undergo repairs.

The vessel was returned to CentrePort in Aotea Quay on Tuesday after a 24-hour tow from Tasman Bay by the Skandi Emerald. Once the Shiling reached Wellington’s harbour entrance on Tuesday morning it was accompanied into port by two harbour tugboats, Tiaka and Tapuhi, and a pilot boat, Te Haa .

Crawford said the cooperation and teamwork between different agencies, including the Skandi Emerald, the vessel itself, and its Singaporean owners had been fantastic.

“I think it was really good to see that we all communicated, coordinated, and cooperated.”

CentrePort Chief Executive Anthony Delaney also praised the operation’s co-ordination, saying he appreciated how well it went together.

“We’re really proud of our team at CentrePort for using their expertise and for managing things in a calm and professional manner.”

Incident controller David Billington said that from the day the Shiling lost power en route to Singapore until now, the operation had been complex, involving “people and organisations, not just here, but around the world”.

"From its call for assistance on that morning, through to CentrePort’s pilotage into berth, we have seen response agencies, the owners of the Skandi Emerald, international insurers, the owners and harbourmasters have worked tirelessly to support this tow,” Billington said in a statement.

The Shiling had been on its way back to Singapore for extensive repairs after an earlier breakdown at the mouth of Wellington Harbour that resulted in it being kept in port in Wellington for just over three weeks for initial repairs.

Nalder earlier said the conditions could not be better for the ship to be towed into the harbour on a sea that was “like glass”.

While it was less than ideal to be towing an almost-300m ship into the harbour not under its own power, everything was otherwise perfect with good conditions, the right crew and the right gear, Nalder said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Ocean-going tug Skandi Emerald has been towing MV Shiling for the past 24 hours, from Tasman Bay to Wellington.

A 500-metre exclusion zone had been put in place around the towage operation for the duration of the journey to Wellington.

“The exclusion zone is in there for a reason, and it is to keep both the towage operation and other people safe,” Billington said.

Mike White/Stuff MV Shiling being towed past Wellington's south coast on Tuesday

Maritime NZ has said the cost of the tow will be covered by the ship’s owner and insurer.