Child who drowned in Tauranga fountain would have turned 5 tomorrow

A temporary fence has been installed following the drowning.

The child who drowned in the fountain at Tauranga’s Memorial Park was about to turn 5.

Police were called to reports of a drowning incident at the park about 9.50am on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

The child was found unresponsive and could not be revived with CPR.

This was only days before the child’s fifth birthday, which would have been tomorrow – May 24 – the Coroner has confirmed.

READ MORE:

* Mum regrets not reporting 3-year-old's near drowning in Tauranga fountain

* Child who drowned at Tauranga park was in the fountain

* Child drowns at Tauranga's Memorial Park



There were, however, no further details at this stage, they said.

A Coronial inquiry had been opened, and further information had been requested to help with that.

This comes after a mum whose three-year-old daughter almost met the same fate spoke up with regrets that she didn’t report the near-drowning.

“I really wish I’d told the council,” said the woman, who spoke to Stuff on the condition of anonymity.

“It could have been [my daughter].”

GOOGLE MAPS Police said CPR was started, but the child was unable to be revived.

The woman had seen other people commenting on social media about similar near drownings and wondered that the child might be alive if they’d all reported the dangerous swimming spot.

“I feel so sorry for them. I wish this didn’t happen.”

Tauranga City Council said they had since emptied the fountain and a temporary fence was installed until further notice.

A spokesperson would not answer questions about the depth of the fountain, previous safety analysis, or about prior incidents.

They said the council would undertake a review of the safety of the fountain following the incident.

“The cause of the tragedy has now been referred to the Coroner, and we will support the investigation in any way we can.”