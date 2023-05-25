Cyclone-hit family moves to Perth before 'red zone' declaration

James Caird is an Esk Valley resident whose home was damaged by cyclone flooding and debris.

A family whose home was destroyed in Cyclone Gabrielle is upping sticks and moving to Perth before finding out if their property is red-zoned.

James and Genevieve Caird, their daughter Chloe, 10, and Genevieve’s parents Noel and Geneva lost everything and count themselves fortunate to have survived the flood that swept through their Esk Valley property on February 14.

Wednesday marked the 100th day since the storm that killed 11 people and displaced thousands.

Hundreds of people, like the Cairds, have been unable to return to their homes and are waiting for the government to decide whether they can rebuild or if they’re in a ‘red zone’, where rebuilding is not permitted.

READ MORE:

* Government announces categories to apply to cyclone-affected properties

* Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson says 'high-risk' areas to be designated in coming month

* Cyclone took their house, family now stuck in limbo as bills mount up



After the storm, Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson stressed that the government would not draw out the process of declaring ‘red zones’ as was done following the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, where it took four months (or 122 days).

Marty Sharpe/Stuff James Caird and his mother-in-law Geneva Pederson at the property they used to call home, near the Esk River. The family is moving to Perth. (File photo)

It was notable that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, when visiting Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday, referred to the September 2010 Christchurch earthquake instead of the more destructive one in February 2011, saying “the first red zoning decisions from following the September earthquake were made in June the following year. I think we can do better than that”.

None of which matters anymore to the Caird family.

James Caird said their insurance company, FMG, gave them two options.

“They’d pay us out for the house now or wait ‘til the government knew what it was doing, but God knows when that will be. They [FMG] said the pay-out could have been more or could have been less after the government made up its mind,” he said.

He said the pay-out was less than what they paid for the house when they bought it.

“The house was worth a lot more than the pay-out we got. We got enough to pay off the mortgage and buy a car in Oz. That’s all,” he said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Caird said the insurance pay-out for their wrecked home would cover their mortgage and pay for a car in Australia. (File photo)

The Cairds still own the 2500sqm property, which remained covered in silt and woody debris, plus the wrecked house and studio flat that housed Genevieve’s parents, Noel and Geneva.

“But who knows what’ll happen with that. Maybe we’ll get something if it’s red-zoned,” he said.

Caird said he struggled to see how it was taking so long to declare the property a red zone.

“It’s a pretty simple no-brainer. There are no stop banks around us. There’s nothing to prevent it from happening again. It’s pretty clear that our property is in a place that should be red-zoned,” he said.

Caird, who was working until the flood, wasn’t sure what he’d do in Perth.

“We’ll have to start all over again,” he said.

Caird said the family may have stayed if they’d had more certainty around zoning, and what it would mean for insurance, council plans and land value.

“We’ve been stuffed around for so long. We can’t afford to keep paying $900 a week rent,” he said.

Genevieve, Chloe and Genevieve’s parents Noel and Geneva Pederson, who lived in a studio flat on the property have already made the move.

James, who is on ACC after injuring his shoulder in the flood, will be joining them in about a month’s time.

So far affected residents have only been informed of the three ‘risk categories’ their properties may fall under.

The categories vary from Low Risk, where homes can be rebuilt on the same site to High Risk, where no rebuilding should occur.