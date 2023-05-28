Emergency mobile alert test scheduled for Sunday

We heard it when New Zealand went into lockdown, as Cyclone Gabrielle whirled towards Aotearoa and during the Auckland floods – the blaring buzz of an emergency alert.

But if your phone starts blasting sound on Sunday evening, don’t panic. It will likely be a National Emergency Management mobile alert test.

The test is scheduled between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday and is expected to reach about 90% of New Zealanders.

John Price, the director of National Emergency Management, said he knows the sound can be “quite alarming” but that it’s necessary to get people’s attention in an emergency.

Why are they testing it?

Nationwide emergency alert tests are run every year to make sure the system is up to scratch, Price said.

Tests weren’t run in 2020 and 2021 because nationwide alerts were sent out for Covid-19, which doubled as a test of the whole system.

“It’s also a chance for people to familiarise themselves with the alerts, so they know what to expect and what to do when they receive them,” Price said.

Auckland Emergency management will be watching to see if the cell towers and the system work to get the message to as many people as possible.

They expect the test to trigger around 5 million phones.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Gerry Blair, squad leader at the Wellington Emergency Response Team, talks about the work her and a team of volunteers do when disaster strikes.

What if I don’t want it?

You can’t opt out of the alert. Your phone may show optional settings used in other countries, but in New Zealand, it is sent from a special broadcast channel that is permanently on

Price said everyone gets the alert because “it’s about keeping people safe”.

“For this reason, we use it sparingly, when there is a serious threat to life, health or property.

“If you really don’t want to receive [the alert test], you can switch your phone off between 6pm and 7pm, or put it on flight mode,” he said.

What do I do if I don’t get it?

If you don’t get the alert, Price said it’s a “chance to check” if your phone is capable of receiving it and that your software is up-to-date.

“All new mobiles sold by network operators in New Zealand are EMA (emergency management alert) capable,” he said.

You could also miss out on the alert because you’re outside mobile coverage.

In the test, all cell towers will be broadcasting the alerts. But often they’re only issued regionally. This is why some people missed the alert during the Auckland Anniversary floods.

How does it work?

Emergency alerts are broadcast to phones from cell towers. Your phone is not on a list – you will get the alert because you are close to a broadcasting cell tower.

If your phone is turned on, capable and inside the targeted location’s cell tower range, you should get the alert.