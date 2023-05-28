Kiwi classification: Do you really know what your kids are watching?

When Lower Hutt local Karl Dulver’s children started intermediate school, they each got their own laptop.

It was part of the school’s policy. Like many schools around New Zealand, it shifted to a bring-your-own-device policy for classroom work.

It’s very different from when Dulver was at school.

“You used to have your VHS or video and you’d go and hire that. And then DVDs came out – it wasn’t like these days where you can just go online and everything is at your fingertips,” he said.

Dulver said his children’s school was “really good” at providing online protections. He’s vigilant about checking ratings for games and TV shows, and he takes time to talk with his children about appropriate content.

But you can’t catch everything.

Dulver is one of many parents who want more information on what their kids are consuming – in movies, videos games and online.

Karl Dulver/Supplied The Dulver family on holiday (from left to right) Karl Dulver, Felicity Dulver, Clare Dulver, Sophie Dulver and Liam Dulver.

In a recent study from Te Mana Whakaatu Classification Office, 59% of the more than 1000 people surveyed said it would be helpful to have warnings for depictions of racist behaviour or stereotypes.

This rose to 64% among people who helped choose content for a child or young person.

It’s not just racism that parents are looking out for. Almost 70% of participants said it would be helpful to have warnings for sexual harassment or unwanted sexual behaviour (74% of caregivers) and 58% said they wanted warnings for simulated gambling in computer games (62% of caregivers).

Caroline Flora, chief censor of film and literature at the Classification Office, was “really intrigued” by the support for more nuanced warnings. It was the first time the Classification Office had asked that question.

“Now we know what people are thinking,” she said. “It [sexual harassment or racism] may be triggering, [parents] may not think it's appropriate for their whānau to be watching – they just want to be able to make that choice before they select that title.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Caroline Flora is the chief censor of Film and Literature at the Classifications Office in Wellington.

When asked whether the classification office is looking at expanding its warnings, Flora said she’s “always looking to improve”.

“Over the years we have provided more bespoke warnings. Now we have this information we can use it for the public benefit,” she said.

Byron Rangiwai, associate professor at Unitec’s School of Healthcare and Social Practice and the Māori and Indigenous Research Centre, was supportive of more nuanced warnings.

He said flagging depictions of racist behaviour or stereotypes could prompt families to have niggly discussions and help people engage with media through a more critical lens.

“By warning audiences about potentially racially insensitive content, viewers can critically analyse and challenge harmful narratives.

“These warnings could prompt individuals to question biases, make informed choices, and shield vulnerable populations.”

It’s also important because watching racist scenes in movies and games can be harmful, particularly for young people, Rangiwai said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Associate professor Byron Rangiwai works at Untitec’s School of Healthcare and Social Practice and the Māori and Indigenous Research Centre.

“These portrayals perpetuate harmful biases, normalise discrimination, negatively impact psychological well-being, hinder social progress, and impede the development of inclusive and respectful relationships.

“It is crucial for content creators, educators, and parents to critically evaluate and challenge such depictions, promote accurate and inclusive narratives, and encourage open dialogue to mitigate these harms.”

The Classification Office survey also showed many parents struggled to monitor their kids’ content.

Around 65% of people agreed that it was hard to protect children from harmful content online, and around 56% felt they knew enough to help their family stay safe.

Flora said she kept hearing that people were “finding it difficult to safeguard children against harmful onscreen content, especially online”.

“Trust in websites to provide safety features and remove harmful material is low, and many individuals admit they lack sufficient knowledge to protect their whānau.”

The survey found that 79% of people who helped choose content for a child or young person believed classifications were important.

“We would love to see more people making use of the information we provide before they make choices,” Flora said.

CLASSIFICATION OFFICE/SUPPLIED The Classification Office has created a video on how best to talk to teenagers about porn use in light of the new research.

The Classification Office has more detailed information on how to choose content for children and turn on parental controls on its website.

Dulver has found that information very useful.

His youngest child is about to get her first own laptop next year, and he wants to make sure that when she does, she’ll be as protected as possible.

“Whether it's online safety, what they watch, or even how they interact in the world – [I want them to have the ability] to keep themselves safe,” he said.