Hercules the sheepdog spends 2 nights stuck on a sea cliff before dramatic rescue

When Hercules the sheepdog went flying off a 300m cliff on a coastal Hawke’s Bay farm, his future was looking decidedly iffy.

And, if it wasn’t for a challenging rescue operation, involving a boat, a bloke willing to make a 300 metre swim through choppy seas, and a shepherdess that wasn’t going to rest until she got him back, it may have been the end of Hercules.

Hercules went off the cliff while working at Tautane Station on Sunday morning, while working for his master, shepherdess Carolyn Albert.

Farm manager James Gunson looked over the edge of the cliff and could see the dog down the cliff, but there was no way to get down to him, and despite their best attempts, there was no way of getting Hercules to get back up to the farm.

Supplied Tautane Station farm manager James Gunson about to take Hercules home after his rescue.

Gunson got in touch with Richard Kibblewhite, a commercial crayfisherman based at Porangahau, and together they came up with a rescue plan.

The sea was too rough to mount a rescue until Tuesday. They launched Kibblewhite’s boat from a small beach at Whangaehu, at low tide around 11am.

Supplied Hercules was stuck about two-thirds the way up this 300m cliff near Cape Turnagain.

“We had to find him on the cliff, which wasn’t easy. It’s quite hard to recognise the spot he went off when you’re looking up at it from the sea. But we just went along slowly, then we saw him about two-thirds the way up the cliff. The cliffs are about 1000feet (300m) high,” Kibblewhite said.

“There was a big swell coming in. We couldn’t get in very close to shore. I had to drive out at one stage otherwise we’d have been barrelled by waves,” he said.

Carolyn saw him and gave a whistle a few times then called out ‘Hercules!’, and this was the really cool part. It sort of brought tears to everyone’s eyes because as soon as he heard that he just screamed down that cliff to be with his master. And that’s a steep cliff. There’s no way you’d get up it, no way,” Kibblewhite said.

“Until we saw him run down that cliff we really wondered if we were going to be able to save him,” he said.

Supplied Tautane Station farm manager James Gunson swimming back from shore with Hercules in tow

Gunson, who is a surfer, had brought his wetsuit, fins, a length of rope, and a clip to attach to Hercules’s collar. He dived in and swam about 200m to shore.

“James is the real hero. The waves were just dumping on the beach. He got barrelled on the rocks. The shore is all stones there,” he said.

Supplied Hercules and one of his rescuers, Richard Kibblewhite.

“When James got to shore Hercules was quite scared of him to start with. He had to wait a while until Hercules came to him. Then he had to wait a while for a big set of waves, then picked his moment,” he said.

“He had to pull Hercules into the water. We got in as close as was safe. Then James was about halfway back to us Hercules realised that the boat was safety, so he started swimming harder and overtook James. He was almost towing James to the boat,” Kibblewhite said.

Supplied Carolyn with Hercules after the rescue.

They towed Gunson and Hercules out past the breaking waves before hauling them on board.

“Everyone was pretty happy by that stage,” he said.

Once back on dry land, Hercules was given a feed, put in a coat then taken back to the farm.