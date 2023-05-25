Auckland's Civic Theatre given the all clear after firefighters rushed to the scene

Firefighters were called to the Civic Theatre in central Auckland on Thursday after smoke was reported in the building.

According to a Tātaki Auckland Unlimited spokesperson the smoke and fog is believed to have originated from a faulty fog cannon deployed at one of the shops situated beneath The Civic on Queen St.

It appears that the shop's ventilation system may be interconnected with The Civic, causing the movement of smoke and smell into the theatre, the spokesperson said.

“The Civic is all set to host the opening of the Tony award winning Kinky Boots tonight - featuring a dazzling new set by Harold Moot and outrageous costuming by Stephen Robertson,” they said.

Images provided to Stuff showed three fire trucks at the scene. Eight were on site earlier.