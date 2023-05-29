This Auckland township has 'had enough' of shops because they 'bring crime'

A small residential development and a proposal to open a dairy on View Rd in Waiuku has left a bad taste in the mouths of locals.

Crime, traffic and soft drinks are just some of the social ills Waiuku residents believe a new dairy would bring to their town.

A group of residents and a school in the south Auckland township have railed against a proposed corner shop, making submissions on a resource application by Paramjit and Parvinder Mehami to build a convenience store on View Rd.

“It would attract people hanging around people’s homes right next door, which would compromise everybody's safety,” wrote Samuel Voyce.

One submitter, who identified herself as Bronwyn L, was concerned food stores and hairdressers were “taking over the town”.

READ MORE:

* The big Auckland blackspot where you can't buy - or top up - a Hop card

* The parts of Auckland that offer space, peace and access to the CBD, without the hefty price tags

* Bob sells up business after 65 years working as a mechanic



“It’s getting ridiculous for such a small town that isn’t deemed big enough to service a Burger King, [to have] more than 20 food outlets. It’s an absolute joke and something needs to be done about it.”

Google Maps/Supplied The principal of View Rd School, Kreas Padayachee, wrote a submission saying she was concerned the dairy would increase traffic and therefore put students’ safety at risk.

Resident Josh Thomson said he “didn’t approve” of the dairy coming to the area or its associated three-dwelling housing development.

“It is bad enough the property has already been ruined with cheap units being built.

“[They’re] already ruining my local area of historical houses, and it will bring more crime closer to my house,” Thomson wrote.

View Rd School principal Kreas Padayachee penned a letter expressing concern that about the “possibility of violent burglaries as well as thefts” being located so close to his school.

“We do have a few concerns, [including] increased access to non-healthy [food] alternatives which is contrary to our lunch in schools programme.”

This point was also raised by another submitter, who said 40 years ago her brother had been compelled to steal money from her parents to “keep up with his friends”, because of a nearby dairy.

“It just encourages them to buy sodas and pies. For goodness’ sake council, use your brains and stop giving our kids places that enable bad choices on the way to school,” said another.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A neighbour argues that the decrepit dairy in Balmoral, central Auckland, adds "character value" and doeesn't want it turned into housing. But not all residents agree with that assessment.

Another major theme among submitters was that the dairy would bring an unreasonable amount of traffic to a road already busy during school drop off and pick up hours, and could cause an incident.

On this point, Auckland Council’s senior planner Karl Anderson agreed. In a report, he recommended that a panel of commissioners reject the resource consent application, unless the dairy was willing to pay for a raised pedestrian crossing.

The applicant’s case and the resident’s concerns were heard at a hearing before commissioners on May 9. A decision is yet to be released.

Google Maps/Supplied Commissioners heard from residents that turning out of View Rd was already difficult, and a dairy would make it worse.

Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners' Group Sunny Kaushal said dairy owners ought not to be blamed for societal ills like increased crime.

“The dairies are not responsible, it's the offenders out there that need to be apprehended.

“Communities should not feel that dairies will inflict any harm. In fact, these small dairies serve communities with convenience.”