Three track bridges close near Wānaka for upgrades

The Makarora Bridge has reached the end of its operational life. (File photo)

Three popular bridges on tracks near Wānaka are being temporarily closed for “safety reasons”.

The Department of Conservation announced on Friday that the bridges on the Blue Pools, Rob Roy and Mararora tracks would be closed until further notice.

The bridges on the Blue Pools and Rob Roy tracks needed upgrading to make sure there was a failsafe back-up in case a key component of the bridges failed, however Makarora Bridge had reached the end of its operational life.

The department’s Central Otago operations manager, David Butt, said bridges were flagged in the system for major upgrade and replacement two years ago.

“We’ve taken on board expert advice and made the call to close the bridges while we can complete the necessary work.

“It’s not that there is a known fault, it’s the unknown, through heavy use and potential wear and tear that might not be visible.

“We need to err on the side of caution.”

The Blue Pools and Makarora bridges are both on the popular Blue Pools Track and were visited by about 550 people a day in January, with about 75 people per hour crossing during peak time.

Stuff Some bridges in Tititea Mount Aspiring National Park are being closed for repairs. (File photo)

The bridges also provide high water access to the Young Valley and Gillespie Pass Circuit.

Rob Roy Bridge, which was the only access to the Rob Roy glacier track, had about 180 people per day over summer.

While the closures would be frustrating for people who want to visit these sites, visitor safety was at the heart of the decision.

“These are popular sites that see a high level of visitation, particularly over the summer months,” Butt said.

“Engineering advice is that they cannot sustain the current usage, and with visitor numbers continuing to increase, we need to make them safer.”

Butt said work on replacement and upgrades was under way and should be completed during summer.

“Winter is typically a quieter time, nevertheless we apologise for any disruption,” Butt said.

“There are still plenty of other incredible sites around the region to explore.”