Police appeal for sightings of 15-year-old missing in Auckland

Police are appealing for sightings of a 15-year-old Aishria.

Police are appealing for sightings of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

In a Facebook post, police said the girl named Aishria had not been seen by family since Thursday 18 May.

Police said Aishria had links across Counties Manukau.

“We have concerns for her safety given her age and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to please get in touch.

“Anyone who has seen Aishria is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 230518/5708.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.