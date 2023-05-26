Multiple regulators involved after diver critically injured at wharf

An Auckland diver is in critical condition after an incident at an East Auckland wharf.

He was rushed to hospital from Half Moon Bay Marina on Wednesday afternoon, after diving from a Sealink vessel in their Marina terminal, Maritime NZ confirmed.

Now WorkSafe and Maritime NZ are working together to establish what happened.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson said depending on what they learn, either regulator could be tasked with handling a potential investigation.

“The agencies expect to have a better understanding about who will lead a potential investigation within the next few days,” the spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Staff member breaks wrist in truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

* South Port: Ship was preparing for departure when crewman died

* Person dies after container incident at Ports of Auckland



A WorkSafe spokesperson said at this stage, WorkSafe has not launched an investigation.

Maritime NZ said the man is a commercial diver.

St John was notified at 2.32pm, and sent four cars to the scene. They took the diver, then critical condition, to Middlemore Hospital.

Police were told of the situation at about 2.40pm.

SeaLink has been approached for comment.