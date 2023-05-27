Stuff wins best mobile app at Voyager Media Awards

The team at Stuff took home 23 prizes at the Voyager Media Awards.

The Stuff mobile app has been crowned news app of the year at the Voyager Media Awards on Saturday night.

The team at Stuff bagged 23 prizes at the ceremony held at the Cordis in Auckland - The Press weekend edition took out weekly newspaper of the year and the Nelson Mail was named regional newspaper of the year.

Judges said Stuff’s app delivered great hooks and headlines that attracted more than a quarter of the country’s population daily.

The Sunday Star-Times won best newspaper front page and Sunday was named the best newspaper magazine.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Stuff.co.nz deputy editor Janine Fenwick won editorial leader of the year.

Sunday, judges said, was engaging from beginning to end, with timely and informed cover stories, a playful and pleasing design, seamless use of te reo Māori throughout, and intelligent fashion.

Stuff.co.nz deputy editor Janine Fenwick won editorial leader of the year, with judges praising her unfailing energy and passion for delivering for audiences.

“She has led and inspired Stuff’s national newsroom to produce a daily roster of excellent, engaging journalism and content that has seen it become the number one website in the country,” judges said.

Best editorial campaign went to Stuff’s The Whole Truth; Te Māramatanga which explained public health topics prone to misinformation, supporting the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

The formidable Stuff Circuit team took out best documentary for Fire and Fury, an investigation on disinformation in New Zealand that included confronting scenes from the Wellington occupation.

Stuff’s storytelling was recognised right across the board - Nikki Macdonald was crowned business journalist of the year, Dana Johannsen named sports journalist of the year, Caroline Williams took out community journalist of the year and Andrea Vance won best columnist.

Other reporting wins included Felippe Rodrigues for best data journalism, Katie Ham for best student journalist and Carla Amos for best headline.

Across feature writing - Michelle Duff won the general section for her story on millionaire philanthropist Chloe Wright, while Mike White took out the crime and justice category for his story on the framing of struggling builder David Lyttle.

Christchurch-based visual journalist Chris Skelton was a stand-out performer at this year's awards, winning four categories including the highly-prized photographer of the year.

Head of news Mark Stevens said he was thrilled to see Stuff’s reporting and visual journalism recognised by the judges.

“Our journalists’ work tirelessly to deliver world class storytelling to communities across New Zealand and it’s always gratifying to see their efforts recognised in this way.”