Watch live: Rocket Lab launches rocket from Hawke's Bay

Rocket Lab will be launching a rocket from Mahia, Hawke’s Bay at approximately 3:30pm.

The mission is Coming To A Storm Near You is the second of two launches “on Electron to deploy Nasa’s Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats (TROPICS) mission.”

According to the Rocket Lab website, Nasa’s TROPICS constellation “will monitor the formation and evolution of tropical cyclones, including hurricanes, and will provide rapidly updating observations of storm intensity.”

They hope that this data will “help scientists better understand the processes that effect these high-impact storms, ultimately leading to improved modelling and prediction.”

