A person has died and five people injured after a crash between a car and motorbike on State Highway 1 near Ward.

The crash occurred about 6pm Friday, on State Highway 1, between Wests and Ure roads, police said.

The five other people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The highway is closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to take other routes.