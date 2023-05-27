Children among those injured in quad bike accident in Auckland’s Whangateau

Whangateau, north-east of Warkworth and north of Omaha.

A woman and children are among those injured in a serious quad biking accident north of Auckland.

At 8.48am, police received a report of a crash where a quad bike appeared to have left the road, on Ashton Rd, Whangateau.

A St John spokesperson said it was called to the scene just before 9am and sent three ambulances, two rapid support units and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

“We have assessed and treated four patients, one in a critical condition airlifted to Auckland Hospital and three in a moderate condition, transported to Auckland Hospital via road.”

A spokesperson for Westpac Rescue Helicopter said it was called to assist a female patient in her 40s and two children suffering a fall of 50 meters on a quad bike down a muddy bank.

“The female patient was extracted by winch from a height of around 200ft. She was transported to hospital in critical condition.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed it had attended with three fire trucks and a “few” support vehicles.

Whangateau resident Tamarah Sharp​ said emergency services had “access issues” due to a slip affecting the road.

“I’m worried because I can see they’re having difficulty because of the road. Hopefully everyone is alright.”