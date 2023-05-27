Indonesian rebels release new video of captured NZ pilot Captain Phillip Mehrtens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade [MFAT] says it's “doing everything [it] can” to secure Captain Phillip Mehrtens' release from Indonesian rebels, as a new video is reportedly published of the Kiwi pilot.

Reuters reported Mehrtens, who was captured in West Papua in February, had said his captors would shoot him if their demands weren't met in two months.

The separatists want countries other than Indonesia to engage in dialogue on Papuan independence.

"If it does not happen within two months then they say they will shoot me," Mehrtens reportedly says in the video, which was shared by Papuan rebel spokesperson Sebby Sambom, verified by Deka Anwar, an analyst at the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, Reuters reported.

Mehrtens was taken by the West Papua Liberation Army after members stormed his plane in the Papua province of Indonesia and set it on fire. Previous videos have shown the pilot, who is originally from Christchurch, appearing unharmed, although he is surrounded by a number of the separatists who are holding rifles and firing them.

Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens appears alive and well in this earlier video released by a separatist group which has taken him hostage in West Papua. (Video originally published February.)

Indonesian media have reported that the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD had pledged that the Indonesian government was continuing to “make every effort” to save Mehrtens and said they would “prioritise a persuasive approach”.

MFAT says it's aware of the newest photos and videos circulating but have no further comment.

“The welfare of Mr Mehrtens is our top priority,” the spokesperson said. “We’re doing everything we can to secure a peaceful resolution and Mr Mehrtens’ safe release, including working closely with the Indonesian authorities and deploying New Zealand consular staff.

“We are also supporting Mr Mehrtens’ family, both here in Aotearoa and in Indonesia.”