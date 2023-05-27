Whakatōhea signs 100-million dollar deed of settlement to recognise 'past justices' with Crown

The Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little met with the Whakatohea Pre Settlement Claims Trust, Whakatohea iwi members and hapu leaders at Waiaua Marae outside Opotiki in 2022.

A $100 million deed of settlement has been signed between Bay of Plenty iwi Whakatōhea and the Crown.

The milestone agreement comes after 30 years of negotiations between the two parties in hopes of recognising “injustices” of the past.

Whakatōhea carries a population of 16,000 members and was represented by six hapū.

The hapū include Ngāi Tamahaua, Ngāti Ira, Ngāti Ngahere, Ngāti Patumoana, Ngāti Ruatākena and Te Ūpokorehe.

The signing of the multimillion dollar deed was held in Ōpōtiki, where Whakatōhea first signed the treaty of Waitangi more than 180 years ago.

The redress package includes an apology, agreed historical account, and financial and cultural redress for historical breaches of the Treaty upon Whakatōhea.

The deed would signal “the beginning of a new relationship” Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Andrew Little said.

“It is fitting that the Deed of settlement signing was held...in Ōpōtiki, where Whakatōhea rangatira signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi those many years ago with a vision of prosperity for their people.”

Included within the redress package was the reservation of 5,000 hectares of marine space for aquaculture which was “a first” in Treaty settlements to date.

The deed also included the transfer of 33 sites of cultural significance, as well as relationship agreements with core Crown agencies.

No settlement would fully compensate the “harm” imposed by the Crown, Little said, but it was a step towards a new relationship based on trust, co-operation and partnership as was intended 183 years ago.

Local Democracy Reporting The redress agreement came after three decades of “challenging” negotations.

“It is my sincere hope this redress package will support the economic future, the aspirations and prosperity of Whakatōhea for many generations to come.”

“Reaching this milestone on the path to settlement has not been without its challenges, but this is a major step towards realising the aspirations of Whakatōhea for its people today and future generations to come.”