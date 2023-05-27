People evacuated after Auckland garage fire spreads to home
All occupants in a house are evacuated safely after a fire broke out at a residential property in East Auckland.
A Fire and Emergency communications shift manager said six fire appliances and a support vehicle were sent to a Maraetai address.
The fire broke out at a garage and spread to the residential property on Maraetai Drive at around 2.20pm. Part of the road has been closed to traffic.
“We are in attendance of the well-involved fire in a two-storey residential dwelling.
“All persons are being accounted for.”
Sumit Dehru, who works at Maraetai Gas Station, said it was a huge fire.
“Initially, we thought it was small fire in a garden, but the house went up in flames. There are a lot of people on the road. However, all house occupants seem to be safe.”
Banting Ding, who works at Maraetai Lucky Takeaway, said there was a lot of smoke in the area.
“There is a fire next to the gas station and I can see three fire trucks,” Ding said.
“However, it [the fire] seems to be under control now.”
Fire investigators have also been called.