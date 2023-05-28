Firefighters comb ruins of three-storey St Mary's Bay villa after morning blaze

Fire crews are investigating after a three-storey house burned down on Sunday morning.

Firefighters are this morning soaking the embers of a three-storey Auckland villa that was engulfed in flames in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were scrambled to the fire around 1.41am when they received a number of calls about a house on fire on Shelley Beach Rd in St Mary’s Bay.

They are still combing the smouldering home to make sure everyone who might have been in the building at the time of the fire is accounted for, said a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson.

By the time crews got to the scene the house was “totally involved” and it took crews a long time to quell the blaze.

The Shelley Beach Rd motorway off-ramp remained closed as of 6am on Sunday morning due to the fire.

There are still crews at the scene monitoring the scene.

Fire investigators were at the house earlier and will return later in the day, the FENZ spokesperson said.