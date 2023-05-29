Newsable today: what Mama Hooch tells us about our justice system

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Hello, happy Monday May 29!

Did you know on this day in 1953 Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first people to summit Mount Everest? Still such an astonishing feat, but that is coming from someone who thinks walking up Wellington’s Mount Vic earns her a pint and chips & gravy at the pub..

On the show today we’re talking to Victoria University Emerita Professor, Jan Jordan, on what the Mama Hooch case tells us about New Zealand’s justice system.

Stuff’s Jonny Mahon-Heap joins us to discuss ‘financial anxiety’ and ways to overcome it (spoiler alert: get comfy talkin’ money).

The story of Maddie McCann has been back in the news, so we bring you up to speed on why.

We chat about why glass might not be as sustainable or eco-friendly as we think, and why canned wine could be a good solution.

Plus I have a yarn about a friend’s experience getting a dogsitter - have a listen, then drop us a line to tell us what you make of it at newsable@stuff.co.nz

Have a great day and speak soon!

Imo

