Police seek public's help after liquor store robbery and fatal crash in Dunedin

With three people in custody, police are appealing for further information after a man in his 20s died early on Saturday morning when the vehicle he was in failed to stop for police.

The crash came after a group stole $300 worth of beer from a bottle store on Hillside Rd in Dunedin.

“If you have any information from any of the highlighted areas that could assist the investigation team, we’d like to hear from you,” Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said in a statement on Sunday night.

Leigh said police were particularly keen to receive any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, between 1.10am and 1.30am on Saturday, in the vicinity of Macandrew Rd, Kirkcaldy St or Melbourne St.

One person remains in hospital following the incident, while three others are in police custody.

“Police enquiries into the incident remain ongoing,” Leigh said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A man in his 20s died when the vehicle he was in failed to stop for police.

Police were called to Bottle-O Hillside Bathgate Park liquor store on Hillside Rd at 1.25am on Saturday to reports of a burglary.

When they arrived on the scene they located a vehicle of interest and as they attempted to stop it, it fled the scene, police said.

Shortly afterward, the fleeing vehicle crashed on Melbourne St.

There were five occupants in the car, all aged in their 20s, according to police. One of them died at the scene.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The crashed car which fled after police found it near a liquor store.

Bottle-O Hillside Bathgate Park manager Michael Sumner said the building is monitored and he was alerted to the fact the store had been broken into.

“I arrived at 1.40am and there was two cops cars and a security guy there, and I could see there was minimal damage,” Sumner said.

“We looked through CCTV and police said they believed they had got them and there was an accident,” he said.

“I know they stole six crates of beer, worth around $300. What a waste of a life for $300.”

Sumner has had the store for around 18 months and this was the first successful break in.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said officers’ aim is to keep the community safe and an outcome like this is the “last thing anyone wants”.

“Incidents like this have huge impacts for everyone involved – those in the fleeing vehicle, as well as attending police,” Basham said.

“Our message to people is quite simple, if you are signalled to stop by police, then stop.”

Basham said a criminal investigation has begun, which is standard for incidents of this nature.

Police have also referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.