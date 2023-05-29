Injured person rescued from Auckland house fire

One person rescued from Auckland house fire, seriously injured.

One person has been rescued from an Auckland house fire and taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Three fire trucks rushed to reports of two people trapped in a house fire on Girrahween Drive, Totara Vale, at 5.43am on Monday.

When they arrived, one person was still in the home.

“At 6 on the dot, the brigade reported that they had retrieved one person from the dwelling,” a Fire and Emergency Services' spokesperson said.

Police confirmed everyone has been accounted for.

The house was two stories high and flames were “well involved” at the top story when firefighters arrived.

By around 6.30am, the firewas under control, the Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Fire investigators are responding to the scene.

More to come...