Person seriously injured in early morning house fire on Auckland's North Shore

Three fire trucks rushed to reports of people trapped in a house fire on Girrahween Drive, Tōtara Vale.

The sound of screaming woke up a North Shore woman early on Monday and when she went outside, she found her neighbour’s home blackened and burnt.

Residents on Girrahween Drive in Tōtara Vale, in Auckland, were woken by sirens when a fire engulfed a property there before dawn.

One person was rescued and taken to Middlemore hospital in a serious condition while another was taken to North Shore hospital in a moderate condition.

Three fire trucks rushed to reports of people trapped in a house fire on the street at 5.43am on Monday.

When they arrived, one person was still in the home. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control by 6.30am.

A station officer on the scene said two people got out of the house by themselves and firefighters rescued one person.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Firefighters managed to contain the blaze that engulfed a house on Girrahween Drive, on Auckland’s North Shore.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he woke up to smoke and the sound of running feet.

“At first I thought it was my house. But when we saw it, my wife called the fire brigade. It went down fast,” he said.

Another neighbour said she was woken by a scream and loud noises.

“I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was road works and machinery then I heard a woman scream,” she said.

“It was quite scary. All these homes are like 50 years old, but nothing like this has ever happened here,”

Police confirmed everyone has been accounted for.

Fire investigators are now at the property.