Family desperate to escape motorway construction zone in their backyard

The Munaf family face the possibility of having a motorway in their backyard.

A stressed-out south Auckland family is calling on Waka Kotahi to “do the right thing” and buy their property before their backyard becomes a motorway construction zone.

Three generations of the Munaf family live in a property that borders State Highway 1 in Papakura.

They have been served with a notice indicating that a small grassed area where the two children play will be required for an expanded six lane motorway.

Last year a car flew off the existing highway, crashing into their fence and taking out a tree – metres away from a paddling pool. Now the motorway is set to get bigger and closer.

READ MORE:

* 'Retirement in ruins': planned roads hold 2000 Auckland landowners in limbo

* A property investor opposed highway works and taxpayers picked up the $195k bill

* Hundreds of millions in contractors' claims delay Auckland's 'holiday highway'



But, what really worries Ashna Munaf is that a larger section of their land will also be required temporarily for a construction zone to provide access for work crews.

Waka Kotahi’s resource consent application shows the Munaf’s property could be subjected to 80 decibels of construction noise until the first stage of the project is complete.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Since the Munafs bought a newbuild next to the southern motorway eight years ago, they say it's become much busier and louder.

That’s the equivalent of an in-sink garbage disposal, or about twice the noise of a vacuum cleaner.

The Munafs never had their say on the resource consent or any potential conditions, because it was not publicly notified – instead being submitted under the controversial fast-track consent process.

Munaf has a business importing fragile decorations, which she keeps in a cottage that will be adjacent to the new boundary, and she’s convinced the constant vibration will crack her curios.

“It's hard enough to get them in the country without them breaking.”

In 2019, in nearby Conifer Grove, a group of about 20 homeowners alleged that vibrations from similar roadworks on the motorway near their houses had caused hundreds of thousands worth of damage.

Stuff understands Waka Kotahi settled with at least some of the homeowners, despite it not publicly acknowledging fault.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ashna Munaf has a home business importing and selling delicate decorations including vases, lamps and other ornaments.

The Munafs bought the Papakura property with their parents. It's their first time owning a home in New Zealand after emigrating from Fiji and having rented.

“It was our dream to leave the landlord inspections behind and provide a space for our kids. They’ve grown up here.”

Despite the work they’ve put into making their home, including a chicken coop and extensive vegetable garden, Munaf believes staying would be detrimental to their health and quality of life.

Having workers and trucks in their backyard is also deeply unsettling for the family, who hold Muslim beliefs and place importance on women’s privacy while they are home alone during the day.

The transport agency has been reluctant to put a timeframe on how long the work will take – only adding to the list of stresses.

However, a consultancy firm and lawyers appointed by Waka Kotahi to handle property acquisitions has been refusing to consider purchasing the whole property, in favour of a “partial acquisition”.

“They haven’t taken into account the effect it will have on my family. It just dollars to them,” Munaf said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The stress is taking an emotional toll on the Munaf family. Ashna Munaf and lawyer Adina Thorn in the backyard.

Lawyer Adina Thorn is representing the Munafs. She said making them stay was “mean and unreasonable”.

“Waka Kotahi just needs to acquire the whole property and use it as a construction site, then they can sell it, but don’t make this family prisoners in their own home.”

She’s called for the governing board of Waka Kotahi to visit the site for themselves and stop hiding behind a consultancy hired to do the agency’s “dirty work”.

“They need to come and spend the night here and see how noisy it is. I’ll even pay for their sleeping bags.”

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson refused to comment on negotiations with the Munafs, but said it worked with property owners on a case by case basis to get “the best possible solution”.

“Waka Kotahi understands that the Public Works Act (PWA) process for acquiring land can be unsettling and a stressful time for property owners.

“It’s always our preference to reach agreement with affected landowners, [but] in situations where an agreement cannot be reached, the PWA provides a process for the Crown to formally take land.”