One person is dead following a collision in east Auckland

One person has been killed in a crash in east Auckland on Monday morning, with a damaged mobility scooter seen laying in the street, according to a neighbour.

Police confirmed one person has died after the crash in East Tāmaki Heights.

A neighbour, who lives near the crash site on the corner of Moyrus Cr, said he had spoken to others on the street who believed the victim was an elderly woman.

He did not witness the crash but said a mobility scooter had been damaged and was laying on the street after the incident.

“One person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

One ambulance was at the scene but was not needed for transportation.

Kilkenny Drive was reopened at 2pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene investing the circumstances of the crash.