Intensive social housing proposal may be withdrawn after residents opposition

A group of residents appears to have won their campaign against an intensive housing development in their suburb, with indications that a resource consent application may be withdrawn.

The residents were opposed to a proposal to build 10 dwellings including four two-storey units in place of two houses on Ada Street in Hastings.

A resource consent application for the proposal was lodged with Hastings District Council by NZ Housing Group Ada Ltd, one of numerous development companies created by Napier developers Simon Tremain and Cam Ward.

The company bought the properties for $900,000 and $750,000 in June 2022.

The development would be for Kāinga Ora.

The proposal, lodged in December last year, prompted residents to deliver to council a petition signed by 587 opponents.

SUPPLIED The proposed development on Ada Street, Hastings.

In the months since then the residents have met with Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and council chief executive Nigel Bickle, as well as Tremain and Ward, and held several public meetings attracting hundreds of people.

Spokesperson for the residents, Mark Sowman, said they were not opposed to social housing, but were “very opposed to a development that is plainly not good for anyone and will see people crammed in like sardines”.

“It doesn’t comply with the operative district plan in terms of minimum lot sizes, outdoor living spaces and vehicle spaces, and is really a recipe for failure. Of course we’ll be accused of being NIMBYs, but that is not what this is about,” he said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Mark Sowman, on left with Craig Davies and Brent Treacher, are among a group of Hastings residents opposed to an intensive social housing proposal.

The council also held concerns about the original proposal, and asked the company to supply additional information, including an urban design assessment.

A company-provided assessment, completed by an urban designer in March, concluded the proposal “offers a suitable compact residential infill development with quality urban form suited to this Hastings residential environment”.

The council wanted an independent peer review of the assessment. The company didn’t feel this was required, but reluctantly agreed.

John Cowpland/Stuff Hundreds of people have attended public meetings organised by the group.

The peer review is due to be completed next month.

But matters appeared to have progressed outside that process.

On the evening of May 12, Sowman received separate calls from Bickle and Ward in which they said conversations had been held around the future of the properties and one potential outcome was that the company sells the properties and the resource consent application would be withdrawn.

“That was certainly encouraging. We’re obviously hoping the development doesn’t proceed, so we’ll wait and see what happens,” he said.

Bickle told Stuff it was up to the company to decide what it did with the property, but discussions with the company and Kāinga Ora had covered various potential outcomes, one of which could eventually see the resource consent application withdrawn.

John Cowpland/Stuff The two properties on Ada Street, Hastings, which are subject to the application.

“The council has made no commitments other than fulfilling its regulatory role of assessing the resource consent application for this proposed development,” he said.

He said he and mayor Sandra Hazlehurst were “aware of community concerns around this housing proposal and have been advocating for NZHG and Kainga Ora to work together to potentially come up with a proposal that both fulfils their needs and is acceptable to community”.

“This is a matter for these two parties to resolve between them, and we understand these conversations are ongoing,” he said.

The company did not wish to comment.