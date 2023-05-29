Young woman dies after 'short and hard fight' against meningococcal disease

A young woman who died after a “short and hard fight” against meningococcal disease is being farewelled in Hastings on Monday.

Rebekah Emmett, 23, from Hawke’s Bay, died in Wellington on May 23 after contracting meningococcal disease.

Emmett was living in Wellington, where she worked at Wellington’s Z & Hair Co as a senior stylist.

She had been working in the industry since leaving high school five years ago, according to her staff profile on the salon’s website.

She was one of three stylists who worked at the small salon on Tory St. She described herself as a "social butterfly" who adored her friends, family, and the people she worked with.

On social media, Z & Co told customers it was closed until further notice due to a "deeply saddening event”.

Emmett’s sister Rochelle posted on Facebook last week that “our beautiful girl was suddenly and unfairly taken from us on 22nd May 2023 after a short and hard fight”.

A celebration of Emmett’s life was being held on Monday.

Family friend Jarrod Cawood paid tribute on behalf of the Hawke's Bay Caledonian Pipe Band to Emmett’s parents Judy and Phil and Rochelle.

“Rebekah was not only a cherished daughter but also an integral part of our group for many years. Her presence and active involvement enriched our community, and her warm personality and infectious enthusiasm touched the lives of many.

“Whether it was her vibrant smile, her unwavering support, or her genuine care for others, she left an indelible mark on our hearts,” Cawood said.

“Let us remember Rebekah not only for the profound impact she had on our lives but also for the joy, laughter, and love she brought into our community.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stuff reporter Ripu Bhatia talks about his battle with meningococcal disease.

“May her spirit continue to inspire us as we honour her memory and support one another through this challenging time. Once again, on behalf of the entire Band, I extend our deepest sympathies to Phil, Judy, Rochelle and their family.

“May you find solace in the love and support of your extended Pipe Band family and the cherished memories of Rebekah,” he said.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health for the National Public Health Service Craig Thornley said the death was a tragedy and sent the family condolences on behalf of the public health team at Te Whatu Ora.

“Due to privacy obligations and out of respect for the family, we won’t release any information relating to an individual case. However, we can advise that there have been no further reported cases of meningococcal disease in the greater Wellington region,” Thornley said.