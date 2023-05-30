Lawyers called in over costs claimed in cyclone response

The mop-up of millions of dollars of costs incurred by the Cyclone Gabrielle response has seen disputes arise about who pays for what and has resulted in some companies calling in lawyers.

Costs of the Civil Defence Hawke’s Bay cyclone response on February 14 are the responsibility of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to manage and administer.

The cost of the Civil Defence response alone is expected to be about $10.7million.

The Government, in accordance with the National Civil Defence Emergency Management Plan, will fund 100 per cent of all eligible welfare costs, such as caring for the people affected etc.

For other response and recovery costs the government will cover 60 per cent of the cost, with the local council providing the other 40 per cent. These costs are incurred by things like precautions or preventive actions to reduce immediate danger to human life, and essential infrastructure recovery repairs.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The heavy task of organising the reimbursement of costs for the Cyclone Gabrielle emergency response falls on the local councils. (File photo)

The council recovers its costs from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The council has applied to NEMA for reimbursement of welfare costs totalling $2.5m. So far NEMA has approved 41 per cent of these costs.

While sorting through a massive amount of invoices, forms, memos, purchase orders and other documentation compiled in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone, council staff have found there were a lot of gaps in information provided, meaning they’ve found it a real challenge to retrospectively correlate costs with activities.

A paper going to the regional council this week said that significant costs were incurred in the setting up and running of a distribution centre at the Tomoana showgrounds, and operations at the Bridge Pa aerodrome, used by numerous helicopters.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Volunteers sort through donated items at the Tomoana showgrounds in Hastings after Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

Over the course of the declared emergency the flights out of Bridge Pa were coordinated by Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ).

Council staff have discovered that reimbursement for the costs of a number of these flights have been declined by NEMA.

The paper said that when the council has been declined reimbursement by NEMA it has tried to get reimbursed by the entity that used the helicopters. Several of these entities argue that they shouldn’t have to cover the costs.

One of these entities was the Ministry of Social Development, which flew staff on several flights to visit their clients.

“We have attempted the process of recovering these costs from the MSD and as a result we have been met by significant resistance,” the paper said.

123rf Council staff have discovered that reimbursement for the costs of a number of helicopter flights have been declined by NEMA. (File photo)

It said the cyclone response had revealed shortcomings in the process of cost recovery, which was left to the local council.

“HBRC are finding it extremely difficult to reconcile the costs incurred to the tasks undertaken. HBRC believe the cost of helicopters commissioned by FENZ should be met by NEMA less any costs we are able to recover from commercial entities. This is being discussed at senior levels with NEMA,” the paper said.

The council was not the only one having difficulty recovering costs.

The paper noted that NEMA had rejected a standby cost claim for one of the helicopter companies.

“Standby costs are critical in order to be able to ensure a swift response to life critical situations. This situation has now involved lawyers for the commercial helicopter operator,” the paper said.

The council was also aware that a large supplier has sought legal advice on how to recover costs for work it carried out to assist in recovery and believed should be reimbursed.

The paper noted that any shortfall for reimbursement will have to be covered by ratepayers.

A NEMA spokesperson said NEMA reimbursed local authorities for costs incurred during response in accordance with section 33 of the Guide to National CDEM Plan, and the request for reimbursement by didn’t meet the requirements that section.

Section 33 states that “Government departments will meet all the costs they incur supporting or participating in response measures without imposing costs on the local authorities concerned. Where the levels of support provided exceed the allowances provided for or set out in their departmental forecast departments are to seek supplementary appropriation to their baselines.”

She said NEMA officials had been meeting regularly the council to work their way through the funding issues.

“We have already reimbursed the Council for some of the costs incurred, and we are working with the Council to find solutions for some outstanding issues. We know the people of Hawke’s Bay have been through a lot, and we remain committed to working with the Council to support both the cleanup and recovery,” she said.