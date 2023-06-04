Tsunami siren test is the second emergency alert in a week for Aucklanders

Auckland’s tsunami sirens are tested twice a year. Durng these tests, no action is needed from the public.

It happens twice a year and today’s the day: Auckland’s tsunami sirens are due to be tested at midday on Sunday.

It’s the second test for Aucklanders in a week after the nationwide emergency mobile alert test was sent to phones last weekend.

Tsunami sirens in coastal locations across the supercity will broadcast a combination of alert sounds and voice instructions – in a real tsunami emergency, they’d give instruction on what actions people should take.

But Auckland Council says no action is needed from the public during Sunday’s test.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Family of five trapped after trees fall

* Here's what we know about Cyclone Gabrielle's expected landfall

* Defence Force deploying 100 people to clear flood waste before cyclone hits



Auckland Emergency Management general manager Paul Amaral said in an actual tsunami emergency, emergency mobile alerts would be also be sent to all capable mobile phones.

“As well as sending an emergency mobile alert, we will also get the message out through broadcast on radio, television, news media and social media platforms.

“We encourage people to share official messages with others to make sure the message gets out if needed.

“However, if you are at the coast and feel an earthquake which is long or strong, or see other natural warning signs, evacuate immediately to higher ground without waiting for an official alert.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The largest sirens could reach up to 1km in radius and roughly each horn can put out up to 130dB of sound.

Amaral said the largest sirens can reach up to 1km in radius and roughly each horn can put out up to 130dB of sound.

”But every siren is different with either different numbers of horns or different sized amplifiers.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tsunami warning sirens and speakers at Brunton Park in Ōrewa.

“The sound output of the sirens were designed to best cover the tsunami inundation zone of the area where homes are at risk, not beach areas.”

In Auckland, tsunami sirens are located at:

Rodney: Point Wells, Whangateau, Omaha

Point Wells, Whangateau, Omaha Albany Ward: Waiwera, Ōrewa, Hobsonville, Herald Island

Waiwera, Ōrewa, Hobsonville, Herald Island Waitākere: Bethells/Te Henga, Piha North, Piha South, Karekare, Whatipū, Little Huia, Te Atatū South and Te Atatū Peninsula North.

During the test, the emergency management would also be checking the performance of any sirens subjected to vandalism and thefts.

If you observe anyone tampering with sirens, please contact the police. If you notice damaged or missing tsunami sirens, call 09 301 0101 or report via Auckland Council's report a problem tool.

You can check the Auckland hazard viewer map to see if you live, work or hang out in one of Auckland’s three tsunami evacuation zones.

You can listen to what the sirens sound like on Auckland Emergency Management’s website.