Large scrapyard fire in Auckland's Favona out, crews still monitorting hotspots

The large fire which broke out at a scrap metal yard in South Auckland is now out Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) has confirmed.

A toxic smoke warning was issued to residents and resulted in widespread disruptions to rail and bus services on Wednesday after a fire broke out at Sims Metal – a scrap metal yard in Favona.

On Thursday morning, Fenz confirmed the fire was extinguished at about 2am but crews would remain on site to monitor hotspots.

“It is now safe for residents to open windows and doors, and to run air conditioning and ventilation units,” Fenz district manager Brad Mosby​ said.

Mosby thanked those impacted by the smoke and road closures for their patience and cooperation.

“We will now work with the property owner to formally hand the site back to them.”

He said an investigation into the cause of the fire would take place.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after midnight on Wednesday and found a pile of scrap car parts on fire.

Up to 30 trucks and support vehicles attended the fire.

Large plumes of toxic smoke emitted from the flames and an advisory to be sent out to affected residents to close all windows and doors.