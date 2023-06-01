'How can I help?': Ex-PM Sir John Key called Ministry of Justice over son's podcast which broke suicide law

Former prime minister Sir John Key (right) told his son, Max Key, to delete an episode of his podcast which detailed a man’s suicide. (File photo)

Sir John Key made a phone call to the Ministry of Justice over concern his son’s podcast had broken the law by detailing a man’s suicide – with the former prime minister asking a senior advisor at a government department: “How can I help?”

Stuff can reveal the former National Party leader and three-term prime minister became involved in the saga after Ministry officials tried to get hold of his son, podcast host Max Key.

In a text message responding to an inquiry from Stuff, John Key originally said he’d not called any government agencies over the situation, saying “I have made no calls and no enquires”.

However, shortly after sending that message, he followed up with a phone call to Stuff to correct his position, saying he had made a phone call – to the Ministry of Justice– in response to an email sent by their senior communications advisor, who’d written to his son about an “extremely urgent” situation.

John Key said his son was in Houston, Texas when the ministry staffer was trying to reach Max by emailing Stonewood Key – their father and son property business.

John Key said he was then added to the email chain and saw it had been started by someone at the media team in the Coroner's office – an arm of the Ministry of Justice.

“The email literally said: ‘This is Annie May from the coronial media team. I need to urgently speak to Max Key regarding his podcast ‘Key'd Up’. Can you please ask him to call me... as soon as you get this message. This is extremely urgent as the podcast may have breached the Coroners Act 2006’,” John Key told Stuff from London.

But Key said because his son was asleep at the time, he picked up the phone and called the Ministry himself.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Sir John Key said he believed his involvement in having the podcast removed was “wholly appropriate” given the Ministry of Justice deemed the matter “extremely urgent”.

John Key said he believed making that phone call was “wholly appropriate” given the Ministry of Justice deemed the matter “extremely urgent”.

“Max was in Houston and I was in Ireland, so he was asleep. So I rang her and I said, he's asleep, it's two o'clock in the morning, but how can I help?,” he said.

“She'd been struggling to find a way to contact Max.

“I said, what's the issue? Although I had assumed, given she was ringing from the coronial department, I could sort of guess, to be honest.

“I am aware of the law, whereas the others [on the podcast] weren't.”

Key said he told the ministry he didn’t have anything to do with the podcast, but “I will send a message to Max straight away”.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Former prime minister Sir John Key is farewelled at Parliament.

“As soon as he wakes up, I will advise him that you had an enquiry. And also that the podcast appears to be in breach of the law. I said I will ensure that it is taken down.

“When Max woke up I said, ‘this is the issue, and I realise you don't understand the law, but I know that there is the law, because obviously, from my time as PM I understood that’.

“I said ‘you need to have the podcast taken down’ and that was the end of it.

“I was a conduit to making that happen.”

On Tuesday Stuff revealed Max Key had deleted the episode of his podcast after being questioned over its content.

Max Key has not responded to questions from Stuff.

The episode featured former radio host and long-time broadcaster Dom Harvey, who spoke about a friend who died by suicide, including details about how he did it.

Supplied Dom Harvey, who worked on The Edge breakfast show for 20 years, has apologised for any distress his comments caused his late friend’s widow and her family. (File photo)

The man’s widow was shocked to learn specific details of her husband’s death had been made public and worried their young children could have been exposed to it.

The Coroners Act states no person may make public the method or suspected method of a self-inflicted death.

Because of this, Stuff cannot republish Harvey’s comments.

That was the extent of the former prime minister’s involvement with the matter, he said.

The podcast had been removed by Saturday morning.

“I was awake and so I rang her,” he said. “I don’t think that’s anything other than the appropriate thing to do.”

John Key did not wish to comment on whether his son, or Harvey, should have known the law.

Max Key will not be charged for breaking the law.

Police said they have instead had an “educational discussion” with him.

The Ministry has previously told Stuff that “the Ministry of Justice does not investigate breaches [of the Coroners Act], the police do”.

On Wednesday, Stuff approached the Ministry about its approach to having the podcast removed and whether it had reported the matter to the police to investigate.

In a statement, the Ministry said it had “nothing further to add regarding this”.

Acting Director of the Suicide Prevention Office Dr Sarah Hetrick​ previously said broadcasting and reporting on suicide carried risk of perpetuating harm.

“Publicity of an incident can increase the likelihood of others, particularly those who identify closely with the person/people being reported about, copying their actions. We know that this is particularly the case when methods are described.”

Stuff has agreed not to identify the man’s widow in order to preserve her family’s privacy. She was unaware of the podcast when contacted by Stuff.

While it was good Key and Harvey were speaking openly about men’s mental health, the woman said they “went too far” by discussing the specific details of her husband’s suicide.

“It's upsetting to hear, was unnecessary and dangerous, as can put vulnerable people at risk.”

Harvey, who hosted on radio station The Edge for 20 years, previously admitted to Stuff he did not know it was illegal to make suicide methods public and was “genuinely sorry”.

He had learnt from his mistake and wouldn’t repeat it.

“The death of this awesome man is something that caused me to sit up and make my own mental health a priority.

“I’m particularly sorry for any distress this has caused the family.”

