14-year-old missing for more than a week from central Auckland

Missing 14-year-old Gerred hasn’t been seen for more than a week.

Police have appealed to the public in the search for 14-year-old who was last seen over a week ago in central Auckland.

Gerred was last seen in the Grafton area on 23 May, wearing a black T-shirt, long black Nike pants and black Nike slide-style shoes.

Police said he is believed to be in the Counties Manukau area, however has ties across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We have concerns for his safety, given his age, and ask anyone who sights him to contact police as soon as possible on 111.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 105, quoting file number 230523/3793. Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.