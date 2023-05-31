Auckland's SH20 open after police operation on overbridge, 'major' delays expected

SH20 was closed in both directions for a while on Wednesday afternoon as commuters tried to get home.

All lanes on Auckland's SH20 have now reopened after a police operation on an overbridge shut down the major motorway during afternoon rush hour on Wednesday.

The northbound lanes were closed by Neilson St, with the southbound lanes closed around Queenstown Rd.

Both sections of road have now been reopened, but Waka Kotahi have warned there will be major delays.

Police earlier said emergency services were responding to an incident and were asking motorists to avoid the area.