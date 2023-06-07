Baby left unprotected after funding change for vaccine a few years earlier

An Auckland mum feels betrayed after finding out that her baby would've been vaccinated for the strain of pneumococcal disease that put him in the ICU if it weren’t for a change a few years earlier.

Late last year, 10-month-old Calvin Harris went from having a light cough, to 24 hours later suffering from several seizures and undergoing two decompressive craniectomies to release the mounting pressure in his brain.

In what his mum Megan Berger described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” he had developed pneumococcal meningitis, a complication resulting from invasive pneumococcal disease.

Berger and her partner Sam Harris were shocked to learn their son would have been protected from this particular strain of pneumococcal disease if Pharmac hadn’t swapped the vaccine in 2017.

Berger said she was told by doctors at Starship Hospital the previous vaccine had more coverage.

“It felt like a betrayal almost,” Berger said through tears.

“You are conditioned your whole life to listen to the government or trust that when your doctor says this is the right thing to take – it is. Surely the doctors had the best interests of everyone at heart.

“But this system doesn’t care about the actual people at the end of the needle, just the money they can save to do something else.”

Pneumococcal disease is easily spread through coughing, sneezing and close contact. Local pneumococcal disease can cause ear infections and sinusitis.

Megan Berger/Stuff Calvin Harris went from having a light cough, to suffering from several seizures and undergoing two decompressive craniectomies to release the mounting pressure in his brain within 24 hours.

Invasive pneumococcal disease occurs if bacteria pass into the blood, resulting in a severe form of pneumonia, bacteraemia (blood infection), and meningitis (infection of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord).

Children get three pneumococcal vaccine doses as part of the New Zealand childhood immunisation schedule – given at 6 weeks, 5 months and 12 months.

Pharmac previously funded Prevenar 13 (PCV13​) which covers 13 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae​ bacteria.

But in July 2017, that was changed to Synflorix (PCV10) which only protected against only 10 strains.

Pharmac’s Director of Advice and Assessments chief medical officer Dr David Hughes said this change was supported by its expert clinical advisors following a “detailed review of the available clinical evidence at the time”.

Children under 5 deemed high-risk could still receive PCV13​, but Calvin didn’t qualify. He received two doses of PCV10, but was two months’ too young for his final dose.

Pharmac then reverted to using PCV13 again from December 1 in 2022.

Hughes said this came after its expert clinical advisors considered a report on the changing epidemiology of invasive pneumoccal disease in New Zealand in August 2021.

The report showed a recent increase in serotype 19A notifications, one of the strains not covered by PCV10.

Based on this and a further review in early 2022, it was advised that access to PCV13 be widened again, he said.

Hughes said Pharmac worked within a fixed budget set by the Government, and this was considered when deciding what to fund – alongside the suitability, health needs and health benefits of a medicine.

“We are unable to comment on the price differences between these two vaccines, but in 2015 both of the PCV10 and PCV13 vaccines were considered by our expert clinical advisors to be suitable to include on the National Immunisation Schedule with both having efficacy against pneumococcal serotype 19A.”

megan berger/Supplied Calvin has had to relearn how to eat, how to move his limbs, how to lift his head, and how to sit unaided.

Berger said it was a “further kick in the guts” that Pharmac changed the vaccine back just days before Calvin was discharged from the hospital.

She said a doctor told her they remembered the outcry from the medical community when the vaccine was changed, predicting cases and fatalities would climb – and they did.

A report said 19 people died in New Zealand between January to June 2022, with a diagnosis of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease at the time of death.

But Berger said those numbers don’t include countless others, like Calvin, who were left permanently damaged.

She said they were told repeatedly, while Calvin was in a coma, to brace themselves to lose their son.

“We were told that if he did survive, there was no telling what his quality of life would be, but he would not be the same little boy he once was.”

After seven weeks in the hospital, three brain surgeries and what Berger said felt like thousands of doctor and rehabilitation appointments later, Calvin was on the road to recovery.

SUPPLIED Calvin Harris in the hospital with pneumococcal meningitis.

He had learnt how to eat again, how to move his limbs, how to lift his head and how to sit unaided.

He was still not crawling and standing as he once had, but Berger said he was working incredibly hard at it and attending physio.

His rolling ability was back, and most importantly, his “priceless smiles” were as well.

But, “the stress, trauma and pain of this situation is something that will never fully go away”, she said.

While the doctors were apprehensive to give the couple any definite answers about how Calvin would recover, they were hopeful he would walk eventually.

“It’s about getting him to walk through the pain and frustration, instead of getting lazy. Making sure he stays motivated.”

He was still on six medications that they gave him multiple times a day – but were in the process of trying to wean him off some.

“My partner and I do our best to get through every day with the help and support of our family, friends, and employers, but even the best support is often no match for our PTSD and reoccurring flashbacks.”

One of the few good things to come out of this, she said, was the conversations she was now able to have with other parents.

Berger said she’d met parents, on several occasions, who hadn’t had their child vaccinated for pneumococcal disease at all, who told them meeting Calvin spurred them to action.

She urged people with babies born after July 2017 to speak with their GP about getting the PCV13 vaccine.

Berger felt frustrated by the lack of public awareness around pneumoccal disease and the change in vaccine.

Wayne Drought/NZPA Pharmac said it had looked at funding catch-up doses for older children who were fully vaccinated with the PCV10 vaccine, but did not currently have the budget.

She urged parents of children who didn’t qualify for another funded vaccine to try and find the money.

“I would pay anything to be able to have the vaccine and avoid this.”

Pharmac’s Director of Advice and Assessments chief medical officer Dr David Hughes said – even if fully vaccinated with PCV10 – children under five years of age who were at increased risk of invasive pneumococcal disease were eligible for vaccination with PCV13.

He said Pharmac had looked at funding catch-up doses for older children who were fully vaccinated with the PCV10 vaccine, but did not currently have the budget.

“We have assessed this as a funding proposal, and it has been ranked on our options for investment list, which means we would like to fund when there is budget available.

The World Health Organisation said pneumococcal disease is the number-one vaccine-preventable cause of death amongst infants and children under 5.

Symptoms of pneumococcal meningitis typically come on rapidly, and can include:

chest pain

chills

confusion

cough

headache

high fever

vomiting

weakness

agitation

irritability

rapid breathing

stiff neck.

In infants, the soft spot on the head (fontanel) may bulge outward.

For more information, visit the Meningitis Foundation website.