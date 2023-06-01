Cyclone Gabrielle buyout plan: Esk Valley locals want more answers

The Government will work with councils to make voluntary buyout offers to homeowners of property in designated Category 3 areas.

A man who has lived in Esk Valley his whole life feels his family may be ‘financially blackmailed’ to leave their home.

Dan and Ashlee Gale own Eskdale Holiday Park in Esk Valley, north of Napier, where they live with young daughters Alison and Peyton. Dan was raised on the property by his parents who ran the camp before him.

The Gale’s home and the campground facilities and infrastructure were extensively damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Like 235 other landowners across Hawke’s Bay the Gales learned on Thursday morning that their property was in ‘Category 3’, in which the future severe weather event risk cannot be sufficiently mitigated and the property may face an unacceptable risk of future flooding.

Those who own Category 3 properties will be offered a voluntary buyout by councils – the costs of which will be shared between the government and councils. Details as to how this will work will be released in coming weeks.

Gale, 41, said he was very disappointed in the zoning, which had seen much of the Esk Valley falling into Category 3.

“The zoning wasn’t really a surprise, but we want to stay living here. It’s our home. We love it. I’ve spent my whole life there,” he said.

He said there were still a lot of questions around what a buyout would involve.

“It’s unclear to us what the consequences would be if we chose to stay living there. Would we get insurance? Are they going to cut the services off to the red zones? These are the things we’ll need to know,” he said.

“Then there’s the question of how the buyout properties will be valued. If we are allowed to live there, but we can’t get insurance, that’s just financial blackmail to get you out. Who’s going to spend hundreds of thousands fixing their house if it can’t be insured? I can’t do that to my family,” he said.

Further down the valley, orchardist Maik Beekmans is pleased that there’s a buyout option, but he wants a lot more detail before making any decisions.

Beekmans said his property includes the family home in which he and his wife Marianne and their two children had lived until it was washed away in the cyclone.

“The fact we’re in Category 3 was completely expected. I mean the sheer level of devastation through the Esk meant that even in the week after the flood we realised we would never be going back. That’s just being realistic,” he said.

“But that is us. We’ve only been here 10 years. There are people in the valley whose families have lived here for generations, whose soul and faith is completely intertwined with the valley,” he said.

“Our biggest priority now is to free up the money from the land. Insurance isn’t progressing particularly well. We’re fortunate in that we had a reasonably recent valuation of our land,” Beekmans said.

“We still need to see what the conditions are, but if we can get a full buy buy-out and just walk away from the property and the government is responsible for the clean-up... that’s a win for us as far as I’m concerned,” he said.