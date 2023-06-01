Heart Kids NZ’s mascot missing - 'people are really worried'

Maia has not been heard from since the weekend.

Heart Kids New Zealand are appealing for the public’s help after Maia the bear, its mascot, went missing over the weekend.

Heart Kids fundraising co-ordinator Alanah Gilder said the mascot, an adult sized bear, worth $6500 was stolen out of a staff members car in Auckland.

Maia was last seen wearing a red Heart Kids T-shirt.

She also often napped in a very big red bag that would be easy to spot, Gilder said.

Gilder asked people to keep an eye out for Maia on social media or for her walking down the street on her own.

Anyone who had any information was asked to contact police on 105.

Her disappearance had upset many people, Gilder said. Parents who had told their children were "devastated to hear" she was missing.

“People are really worried.”

Gilder said the mascot was “very special” to the children, and often attended birthdays fundraisers, and other Heart Kids NZ events.