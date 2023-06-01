Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car on Auckland motorway on-ramp

Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. (File photo)

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a car on an Auckland motorway.

Police said they are responding to the serious crash on State Highway 20 near Mt Roskill.

The crash occurred on the northbound lanes, after the Dominion Rd on-ramp on the Southwestern Motorway just before 2pm.

“The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian, with the pedestrian sustaining serious injuries.”

The Dominion Rd on-ramp is currently closed, and all northbound traffic will be affected, police said.

The right south bound lane by the May Rd overbridge had also been closed, and delays were expected southbound.

Google Maps showed northbound traffic was congested from Māngere Bridge to Mount Roskill.

Google Maps showed northbound traffic was congested from Māngere Bridge to Mt Roskill at about 2.45pm.

“Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible, further updates will be provided when available.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.