Couple who pointed finger pistols at court staff have firearms licences revoked

Kevin-John Tito and Tui-Dorothy Tito have failed to have their firearms licences reinstated.

A farming couple who went into a Māori Land Court registry and used their fingers to form a pistol to point at a staff member had their firearms licences suspended, then revoked.

They appealed the decision, but failed to have their firearms licences reinstated.

Kevin-John Tito​ and Tui-Dorothy Tito have been involved in litigation in the Māori Land Court for some years and the decisions haven’t gone their way, a recently released High Court judgment said.

“They have been displeased with those decisions. Their displeasure has sometimes manifested itself in aggression towards staff of that court.”

On March 9, 2021, the Titos went to a registry and there were heated discussions between the pair and staff, with staff alleging they became abusive.

“One of the staff said he was subjected not only to oral abuse but to threatening hand gestures, such as Mr and Mrs Tito using their fingers to form a pistol and pointing the same towards him.”

Simon Maude/Stuff Justice Neil Cambell dismissed their application for leave to appeal at the Whangārei High Court.

Two months later, police advised the Titos their firearms licences would be temporarily suspended.

Police said there were several grounds, including the incident in March. The following month police advised the pair the firearms licences were now revoked.

In September, the Titos applied to have that decision reviewed, but that same month police advised them it was unsuccessful.

They then appealed to the District Court, where Judge David Clark accepted the registry staff member’s evidence and referred to other incidents that reflected “an uneven temperament when things do not go their way”.

Judge Clark found the couple were not a fit and proper persons to hold firearms licences and dismissed their appeal.

The Titos appeal at the High Court. They asked: if there was a conflict between the Arms Act and tikanga Māori, is parliament able to legislate over Māori where land has been declared and adjudicated to be unextinguished native title? They also questioned whether there is a conflict between the Arms Act and Imperial Laws Act.

The Titos are farmers and said they require firearms as tools of their trade and to hunt and gather food.

“They claim that under tikanga Māori the tools of one’s trade cannot be taken to prevent them undertaking that trade or from hunting and gathering. As I understood it, they argue that in this case tikanga Māori prevails over the provisions in the Arms Act governing firearms licences,” Justice Campbell said.

The Titos also presented a document which said if their appeal failed, they would be issued a firearms licence by “Nga Tikanga Māori Law/Lore Society of New Zealand”.

​Justice Campbell said their position on the proposed question surrounding tikanga Māori was not arguable in this case.

Justice Neil Campbell dismissed their application for leave to appeal and ordered the couple to pay police costs of $3295.50.