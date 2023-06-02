Footage sought over double fatal Northland car crash that closed down SH14

Two people died in the crash in Wheki Valley on Thursday night.

Witnesses and footage are being sought over a fatal crash which closed down a state highway in Northland on Thursday night.

At about 6pm, two people died after a crash on SH14 in Northland, near the intersection of Otuhi Rd, Wheki Valley.

Police said they are wanting witnesses of the crash, the cars driving prior to the crash or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.

On Thursday, they said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.

The crash closed down the road, which police said there were no diversions possible for.

People driving between Whangārei and Dargaville would have had to head south towards Auckland, before cutting back towards the east coast.

People can call police on 105, quoting the file number: 230602/1952.